Get First Look at Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Series ‘Pistol’

The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas-Brodie Sangster and Westworld‘s Tallulah Riley join cast as Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood

PISTOL -- A first look image from Danny Boyle and FX’s Pistol. Left to right: Christian Lees as original bassist Glen Matlock, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon and Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones. CR: Miya Mizuno/FX

Christian Lees as original bassist Glen Matlock, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon and Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones in a first look image from Danny Boyle and FX’s "Pistol."

Miya Mizuno/FX

The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas-Brodie Sangster will portray Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and Westworld’s Tallulah Riley will play punk design icon Vivienne Westwood in Pistol, the Danny Boyle-directed FX limited series about the Sex Pistols.

The latest cast additions also include Christian Lees — who previously played Jerry Lee Lewis in the Sun Records series — in the role of Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and actress Iris Law, in her screen debut, as punk icon Soo Catwoman.

With the series now in production, Rolling Stone also presents the first look at the limited series with this photo of Pistol’s Sex Pistols — Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Lees’ Matlock — recreating the punk legends’ 1977 performance on Top of the Pops.

Pistol is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol. Craig Pearce serves as co-writer and executive producer on the six-episode series, with the Oscar-winning Boyle on board as executive producer and director.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” Boyle previously said in a statement. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

PISTOL -- Top: A first look image from Danny Boyle and FX’s Pistol. Left to right: Christian Lees as original bassist Glen Matlock, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon and Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones. Bottom: A first look image from Danny Boyle and FX’s Pistol. Left to right: Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook and Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones. CR: Miya Mizuno/FX Image is to be used as presented and not cropped or edited to feature a single band image

Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook and Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones in a first look image from Danny Boyle and FX’s “Pistol.”

Miya Mizuno/FX

Pistol also stars Game of Thrones vet Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

