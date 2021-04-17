 Felix Silla, Cousin Itt on 'Addams Family,' Dead at 84 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Ashley McBryde Perform 'Sparrow' on 'Colbert'
Home TV TV News

Felix Silla, Cousin Itt on ‘Addams Family,’ Dead at 84

Actor also appeared in Return of the Jedi, Spaceballs and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
<> at Hilton Parsippany on October 28, 2018 in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Felix Silla in 2018

Getty Images

Felix Silla, the actor who donned the full-body hair suit and bowler hat as Cousin Itt on the original The Addams Family television series, has died at the age of 84.

Silla, who also played the robot Twiki on the sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, died Friday following battle with pancreatic cancer, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Silla’s Buck Rogers co-star Gil Gerard confirmed the actor’s death on Twitter, “Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels.”

The Italy-born actor and one-time circus performer portrayed the hairy Cousin Itt in 17 episodes of the famed sitcom, which only ran for two seasons but became an enduring hit in the decades that followed; the character was an invention of the sitcom’s producer and did not appear in Charles Addams’ comics that inspired the TV show, but Cousin Itt became a fan favorite and a staple of the series’ many remakes.

Silla’s other notable costumed roles include the hang-gliding Ewok in Return of the Jedi (as well as one of the Dinks in Spaceballs, which spoofed the Star Wars films), the robot Lucifer on the original Battlestar Galactica, a child gorilla in the original Planet of the Apes, creatures in the horror films The Brood and House, an emperor penguin in Batman Returns and an alien in Meatballs II.

Related Stories

The Addams Family: The World's Biggest Rerun
Bernie Madoff, World Record Holder for Biggest Ponzi Scheme, Dead at 82

Related Stories

From Soup Nazis to Nuts: 100 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters
From Soup Nazis to Nuts: 100 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'

Due to the actor’s small stature, Silla also had a long career serving as a stand-in or stunt double for child actors, as he did in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (as a stand-in for the Short Round character), Poltergeist, Howard the Duck and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. In a role that didn’t require a full-body costume, Silla portrayed the villain Litvak in the 1975 quasi-Maltese Falcon sequel The Black Bird.

In This Article: Addams Family, obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.