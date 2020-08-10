 'Fargo' Sets Season Four Premiere Date - Rolling Stone
‘Fargo’ Sets Season Four Premiere Date

Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman will star as warring mob bosses in Fifties Kansas City

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

FARGO -- Year 4, Episode 1 (Airs April 19, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: Jeremie Harris as Leon Bittle, Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, Corey Hendrix as Omie Sparkman, Glynn Turman as Doctor Senator. CR: Elizabeth Morris/FX

'Fargo' will return for its fourth season in September, with a new story starring Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman in Fifties Kansas City.

Elizabeth Morris/FX

The first two episodes of Season Four of Fargo, starring Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman, will premiere September 27th on FX.

The latest installment of the anthology series was originally slated to premiere in April, but was delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to be postponed. The 11-episode season will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and then arrive the following day on Hulu.

Season Four of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City and stars Rock as Loy Cannon and Schwartzman as Josto Fadda, the heads of two local crime families who seem on the verge of war. Cannon had previously struck an uneasy truce with Josto’s father, Donatello (Tommaso Ragno) — an agreement that saw the two mob bosses trading sons — but after the elder Fadda dies, Josto struggles to keep things stable after his ruthless brother, Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito), arrives from Italy.

Alongside the main mob tale, the show will weave in the story of an interracial couple who own a mortuary — played by Anji White and the musician Andrew Bird — and their 16-year-old daughter (E’myri Crutchfield). Timothy Olyphant is set to play a Mormon U.S. Marshal, while Jack Huston will play a local cop and Jessie Buckley a local nurse.

The ensemble cast also includes Ben Whishaw, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte and Glynn Turman. A teaser for the show was released at the end of July.

