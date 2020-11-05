‘Family Ties’ Cast to Reunite for Actors Fund Benefit Stream

The Keaton family and other favorites from beloved TV series Family Ties are gathering for a Stars in the House streaming episode, which will benefit the Actors Fund. The organization’s Covid-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program assists those in the entertainment community who have been impacted by coronavirus. The show airs on November 10th at 8 p.m. ET via PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter as well as on the Stars in the House website and YouTube channel.

Original cast members Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin “Skippy” Handleman) and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore) will discuss the Eighties series that aired for seven seasons and answer fan questions. Justine Bateman, who portrayed Mallory Keaton, is not listed to appear at the reunion, though previous episodes have featured surprise guests so it’s possible she may be one. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the Actors Fund and will have a chance to have their names read by a cast member on-air.

Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, Stars in the House is a livestreamed performance series that promotes support for charities benefiting those affected by Covid-19, and the upcoming Family Ties episode will also feature live music.

“During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call ‘comfort TV,’ those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy,” Rudetsky and Wesley said in a statement. “Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!”