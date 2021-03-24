A Serial Killer, Satanic Panic Case Gets Upended in New ‘Fall River’ Trailer

Epix has released a new trailer for its upcoming true-crime docuseries, Fall River, which reinvestigates a string of murders that took place in the titular Massachusetts town in the late-Seventies. The show will premiere on May 16th at 10 p.m. ET.

In 1979, three young women were killed in a streak of murders that captivated and terrified the town of Fall River — the same town that the infamous accused axe murderer Lizzie Borden called home 90 years prior. Despite little forensic evidence, the police alleged the killings were carried out by a satanic cult practicing human sacrifice, and the cops arrested the alleged cult leader, Carl Drew. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Twenty years later, however, the lead investigator, Paul Carey, found he was still grappling with the inconsistencies that marred the case, and he reopened the investigation himself, despite being retired. Fall River will delve into the new witnesses and evidence that emerged, while it will also feature intimate conversations with Drew. As the trailer teases, it will also examine how the town of Fall River was gripped by the kind of “satanic panic” that would spread across the United States in the coming decade.

Fall River was directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day with help from the production company Blumhouse.