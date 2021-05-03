Ewan McGregor Is Legendary Fashion Designer ‘Halston’ in New Trailer

Ewan McGregor portrays the renowned fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, better known simply as Halston, in the trailer for a new Netflix limited series of the same name. Halston premieres Friday, May 14th on the streaming platform.

The series is based on the real-life success story of Halston’s rise in the New York City fashion world during the Seventies and Eighties, as chronicled in the biography Simply Halston by Steven Gaines. After first gaining worldwide recognition for his pillbox hat design for Jacqueline Kennedy (which she wore during her husband’s presidential inauguration), Halston’s minimalist dresses became ubiquitous in New York’s hazy discotheque scene during the mid-Seventies, with Halston himself frequenting Studio 54 with Liza Minelli, Bianca Jagger, Andy Warhol, and plenty of other stars of the era. The series also deals with the hostile takeover of Halston’s empire during the Eighties, during which the designer fought for control and ownership of the brand that carried his name.

The cast of Halston also includes Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as businessman David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as window dresser Victor Hugo, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Halston’s lover Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as film director Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga as socialite Adele. The series is directed by Daniel Minahan, who executive-produced the series with Sharr White, Ryan Murphy and McGregor.