‘American Horror Story’ Season 10: Evan Peters Returns, Macaulay Culkin Joins

Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list? Macaulay “Just Call Me Mack” Culkin.

Creator Ryan Murphy teased the season on Instagram via a video of a desolate beach scored by Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.”

Peters has been absent from the Murphy universe since Season One of Pose in 2018, in which he played a yuppie who works in Trump Tower. He last appeared on American Horror Story (Apocalypse Season 8) in 2018, when he played a variety of characters, including reprising his first AHS role, school shooter/ghost Tate. In a 2018 interview with GQ, it seemed Peters had perhaps stepped away from the AHS world, saying of his darker characters: “Yeah, I’m not doing it anymore. I just made a decision. I said to myself, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ It’s not me. It’s not who I am!”

Meanwhile, Culkin appeared on the cover of Esquire this month to discuss acting and his career. “I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy? The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of shit, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of shit. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

The ninth season of American Horror Story, 1984, was a campy look at Eighties slasher movies — emphasis on the camp (in that it took place at a summer camp). It starred regulars Emma Roberts, Billy Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern as counselors.