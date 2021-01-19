‘Euphoria’ Teases Second Special Episode Premiere With New Trailer

HBO has released a minute-long teaser for the second special episode of Euphoria, the Emmy Award-winning teen drama that concluded its first season in August 2019 and aired its first special, “Trouble Don’t Last Always” (alternatively titled “Part 1: Rue”), this past December.

The new special, titled “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” (alternatively titled “Part 2: Jules”), follows the character played by Hunter Schafer over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the past year. Continuing from the prior special, Rue (played by Zendaya) looks back on her relationship with Jules and seeks to reunite with her after bailing out of their getaway plan at the last minute during the Season One finale. The trailer doesn’t give many other plot details beyond that, but as with the show itself, there’s still a lot going on.

Additionally, a snippet of a new collaboration between Billie Eilish and Rosalía, “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” can be heard in the trailer. The song will premiere with a music video this Thursday, January 21st.

Directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the special was co-written by Levinson and Schaefer, who also served as a co-executive producer on the episode. It will receive an early premiere on HBO Max beginning Friday, January 22nd at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT in advance of its HBO premiere on Sunday, January 24th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Earlier this year, Euphoria received three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.