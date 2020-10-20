‘Euphoria’ Plots Two Special Episodes Ahead of Second Season

HBO will air two special episodes of Euphoria ahead of the show’s second season, Variety reports.

The first, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” will air December 6th on HBO before streaming on HBO Max. A title and release date for the second episode has yet to be announced. Both episodes were reportedly made under Covid-19 safety guidelines.

“Trouble Don’t Always” last will pick up after the events of the Season One finale (spoiler alert), following Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas after being left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsing. Colman Domingo will also appear in the episode as the recovering addict Ali. Series creator Sam Levinson wrote and directed the episode.

Zendaya had teased the possibility of a couple of “bridge” episodes after production on Season Two of Euphoria was delayed because of the pandemic. In an interview with Ben Platt — who was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August — she said, “We might end up doing a little bridge episode. An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it, too — and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season Two.”

Euphoria’s acclaimed first season aired in 2019, and in September Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn on the show. The series also picked up a pair of Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Music for Labrinth’s “All for Us.”