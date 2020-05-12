 Ethan Hawke Is Abolitionist John Brown in 'The Good Lord Bird': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Bad Bunny's 'Las Que No Iban A Salir' Turns Self-Isolation Into a Global Party Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Ethan Hawke Is Abolitionist John Brown in ‘The Good Lord Bird’ Series

Seven-episode series arrives on Showtime in August

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ethan Hawke stars as bearded abolitionist John Brown in the seven-episode series The Good Lord Bird, premiering on Showtime on August 9th.

“Everybody got God on their side in the war,” Joshua Caleb Johnson, who portrays the enslaved boy Onion, says in the trailer. “Trouble is, God ain’t telling nobody who he’s for.” The series is from the perspective of Onion, as he teams up with Brown for the Bleeding Kansas confrontation in 1856. He eventually helps fight the raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry three years later, an event that was a catalyst for the Civil War.

“Whatever he believed, he believed,” Onion says of Brown. “Didn’t matter if it was true or not. The old man was nuttier than a squirrel turd.” Brown was the first person convicted of treason in the United States; he was hanged in 1859.

The Good Lord Bird was executive-produced by Hawke and Jason Blum and based on the 2013 novel by James McBride. It also features Hawke’s co-star from Boyhood, Ellar Coltrane, as well as his daughter, Maya Hawke.

Other cast members include Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs stars as Frederick Douglas, as well as Steve Zahn, David Morse, Wyatt Russell, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott and Mo Brings Plenty.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Ethan Hawke, Showtime

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.