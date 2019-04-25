×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Hear Better Oblivion Community Center's Shimmery New Song, 'Little Trouble' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Empire’ Cast Pens Letter For Jussie Smollett’s Return to Show

Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard and other castmates support costar following legal issues

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in ChicagoEmpire Cast Member Attack, Chicago, USA - 26 Mar 2019

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' castmates penned a letter requesting the actor be included in the show's sixth season.

Paul Beaty/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Empire cast wants costar Jussie Smollett to return for the Fox series’ sixth season and they’ve collectively penned a letter of support, Variety reports. Smollett’s role in future episodes has been unclear following Smollett’s high-profile criminal scandal that involved the actor allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself while in Chicago earlier this year.

In January, Smollett reported that he was the victim of a vicious hate crime. After an extensive Chicago police investigation, Smollett was charged in early March with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false claims regarding the hate crimes, for which he pleaded not guilty. However, by the end of March, the charges were dropped as part of a deferred prosecution deal.

Related

Gloria Schmidt, a lawyer for Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, who said they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself, speaks during a news conference, in Chicago. The brothers are suing the "Empire" actor's attorneys for defamation. The federal lawsuit names Mark Geragos and his law firm as defendants and that they continued to say publicly that the brothers "led a criminally homophobic, racist and violent attack against Mr. Smollett," even though they knew it wasn't trueJussie Smollett, Chicago, USA - 23 Apr 2019
Jussie Smollett's Alleged Accomplices Sue Actor's Lawyers for Defamation
City of Chicago Files Civil Complaint Against Jussie Smollett for Investigation Costs

Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and other Empire lead cast members wrote a letter dated April 19th that was addressed to the top brass involved in the show, including Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chair Dana Walden, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, as well as Empire co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong.

“We understand the past months have been difficult to process – sometimes the headlines brought more confusion than clarity, yet we now have a conclusion to the ordeal,” the letter states. “Throughout Empire‘s five seasons working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character.

“He is kind. He is compassionate. He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity,” the letter continues. “He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped. We are confident in his lawyer’s assurance that the case was dismissed because it would not have prevailed.”

The full letter goes on to cite others who have spoken to Smollett’s professional conduct, including the Black AIDS Institute, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and the City Lights Orchestra. It concludes with a plea to keep him in the cast “so that we can all put this behind us and move forward. Thank you for taking time to hear us. It’s our hope that together we will move on into our sixth season as the Empire family should.” It’s signed by Howard, Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker.

Earlier this week, news broke that brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo filed suit against Smollett’s lawyers for defamation. The brothers, who allegedly helped stage Smollett’s attack, claim that Smollett’s attorneys continued to falsely accuse them of attacking the actor, despite the investigation’s conclusion that Smollett allegedly orchestrated the attack. Smollett also faces a city of Chicago civil complaint, which seeks to recoup the money spent in police overtime during the investigation.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad