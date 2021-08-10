Emmys to be Held in ‘Indoor/Outdoor Setting’ With Limited Nominated Invitees

The Emmys will now take place in an “indoor/outdoor setting,” the Television Academy announced on Tuesday. As Variety reports, both the Primetime and Creative ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck of L.A. Live, directly behind its usual indoor Microsoft Theater home, where it was initially set to take place this year. The organization made the decision as Covid-19 cases rise in Los Angeles and across the country amid the Delta variant.

“Preparations for welcoming live audiences to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the 73rd Emmy Awards telecast are underway,” the organization said in a statement. “Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11th and 12th as well as the 73rd Emmys on September 19th.”

In addition to not allowing all nominees to attend due to health concerns and though invitations have already been mailed out, the organization said that nominated teams of three or more will be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. “We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.”

The Television Academy and CBS said that the decision to move the show to the Event Deck of L.A. Live “will provide an opportunity to utilize an ‘indoor/outdoor’ setting and more socially distanced audience seating.”

“The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available,” the organization added. “The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant.”

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host this year. This is the second year in a row the Emmys have been forced to alter original plans. Last year, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Emmys took place virtually, with winners accepting their awards from their respective homes. In June, the Television Academy announced the Emmys would recognize nonbinary performers: Performer category winners or nominees may now request that their nomination certificate and engraving on an Emmy statue carry the term “performer” in place of “actor” or “actress.”