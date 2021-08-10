 Emmys to be Held in 'Indoor/Outdoor Setting' With Limited Invitees - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next De La Soul's Full Catalog Is Finally Coming to Streaming
Home TV TV News

Emmys to be Held in ‘Indoor/Outdoor Setting’ With Limited Nominated Invitees

Both the Primetime and Creative ceremonies will take place on the Event Deck of L.A. Live

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
An Emmy statue stands outside the Microsoft Theater during Press Preview Day for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Emmys will now take place in an “indoor/outdoor setting,” the Television Academy announced on Tuesday. As Variety reports, both the Primetime and Creative ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck of L.A. Live, directly behind its usual indoor Microsoft Theater home, where it was initially set to take place this year. The organization made the decision as Covid-19 cases rise in Los Angeles and across the country amid the Delta variant.

“Preparations for welcoming live audiences to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the 73rd Emmy Awards telecast are underway,” the organization said in a statement. “Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11th and 12th as well as the 73rd Emmys on September 19th.”

Related Stories

Florida's Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Bumped to 2022 Over Rising Covid Cases
Stevie Nicks Cancels Upcoming Festival Appearances: 'These Are Challenging Times'

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'
20 Greatest Best Song Oscar Performances

In addition to not allowing all nominees to attend due to health concerns and though invitations have already been mailed out, the organization said that nominated teams of three or more will be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. “We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.”

The Television Academy and CBS said that the decision to move the show to the Event Deck of L.A. Live “will provide an opportunity to utilize an ‘indoor/outdoor’ setting and more socially distanced audience seating.”

“The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available,” the organization added. “The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant.”

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host this year. This is the second year in a row the Emmys have been forced to alter original plans. Last year, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Emmys took place virtually, with winners accepting their awards from their respective homes. In June, the Television Academy announced the Emmys would recognize nonbinary performers: Performer category winners or nominees may now request that their nomination certificate and engraving on an Emmy statue carry the term “performer” in place of “actor” or “actress.”

In This Article: covid-19, Delta variant, Emmy Awards

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.