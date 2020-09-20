Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Issa Rae – Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/Movie
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/Movie
Regina King – Watchmen
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Octavia Spence – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Jean Smart – Watchmen
Outstanding Variety Talk Show
Last Week Tonight
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
“Happy Ending” – Schitt’s Creek
“The Great” – The Great
“We Love Lucy” – Will & Grace
“Finale, Part 2” – Modern Family
“Marvelous Radio” – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
“Miakhalifa.mov” – Ramy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
“Happy Ending” – Schitt’s Creek
“The Great” – The Great
“The Presidential Suite” – Schitt’s Creek
“Whenever You’re Ready” – The Good Place
“Ghosts” – What We Do in the Shadows
“On the Run” – What We Do in the Shadows
“Collaboration” – What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
“Unorthodox” – Unorthodox
“Find a Way” – Little Fires Everywhere
“Episode 5” – Normal People
“This Extraordinary Being” – Watchmen
“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”– Watchmen
“Little Fear of Lightning”– Watchmen
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
“This Extraordinary Being” – Watchmen
“Episode 3” – Normal People
“Shirley” – Mrs. America
“Episode 1” – Unbelievable
“Episode 1” – Unorthodox