Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Issa Rae – Insecure

Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/Movie

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/Movie

Regina King – Watchmen

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Octavia Spence – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Show

Last Week Tonight

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Happy Ending” – Schitt’s Creek

“The Great” – The Great

“We Love Lucy” – Will & Grace

“Finale, Part 2” – Modern Family

“Marvelous Radio” – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“Miakhalifa.mov” – Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Happy Ending” – Schitt’s Creek

“The Great” – The Great

“The Presidential Suite” – Schitt’s Creek

“Whenever You’re Ready” – The Good Place

“Ghosts” – What We Do in the Shadows

“On the Run” – What We Do in the Shadows

“Collaboration” – What We Do in the Shadows



Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

“Unorthodox” – Unorthodox

“Find a Way” – Little Fires Everywhere

“Episode 5” – Normal People

“This Extraordinary Being” – Watchmen

“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”– Watchmen

“Little Fear of Lightning”– Watchmen



Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

“This Extraordinary Being” – Watchmen

“Episode 3” – Normal People

“Shirley” – Mrs. America

“Episode 1” – Unbelievable

“Episode 1” – Unorthodox