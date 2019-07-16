Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Barry’ Lead Nominations

Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry topped the nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards, which will air September 22nd on Fox.
Thrones led the pack with 32 total nominations for its eighth and final season. It will compete for Best Drama Series while stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are up for Outstanding Actress and Actor in a Drama Series. The show’s ensemble cast also dominated the supporting actor and actress categories, with Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage all scoring nods in the former, while Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams all notching nominations in the latter.
In order to win its fourth Outstanding Drama trophy, Game of Thrones will have to best Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession and This Is Us.
Along with Harington, the Outstanding Actor in a Drama nominees include Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul and Billy Porter for Pose. The Outstanding Actress category features Clarke alongside Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Robin Wright for House of Cards, Laura Linney for Ozark and Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, meanwhile, lead the comedy categories, nabbing 20 and 17 nominations, respectively. Both are up for Best Comedy alongside Veep, Fleabag, The Good Place, Russian Doll and Schitt’s Creek.
Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan will look to win her second straight Outstanding Actress in a Comedy trophy, though she’ll be up against Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won the prize six times for each season of Veep and will look to a complete a perfect sweep for her turn in the final season of the political satire. The other outstanding actress nominees are Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.
Barry star Bill Hader, meanwhile, will also look to nab his second Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Emmy, while he’ll be up against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Ted Danson for The Good Place, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method and Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek.
2019 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Kit Harrington – Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Billy Porter – Pose
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Laura Linney – Ozark
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Julia Garner – Ozark
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Sian Clifford – Fleabag
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sarah Goldberg – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Tony Hale – Veep
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler – Barry
Stephen Root – Barry
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
When They See Us
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
Outstanding Actress is a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Joey King – The Act
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Niecy Nash – When They See Us
Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us
Outstanding Actor is a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Who Is America?
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman