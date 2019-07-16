Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Barry’ Lead Nominations

Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry topped the nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards, which will air September 22nd on Fox.

Thrones led the pack with 32 total nominations for its eighth and final season. It will compete for Best Drama Series while stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are up for Outstanding Actress and Actor in a Drama Series. The show’s ensemble cast also dominated the supporting actor and actress categories, with Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage all scoring nods in the former, while Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams all notching nominations in the latter.

In order to win its fourth Outstanding Drama trophy, Game of Thrones will have to best Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession and This Is Us.

Along with Harington, the Outstanding Actor in a Drama nominees include Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul and Billy Porter for Pose. The Outstanding Actress category features Clarke alongside Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Robin Wright for House of Cards, Laura Linney for Ozark and Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, meanwhile, lead the comedy categories, nabbing 20 and 17 nominations, respectively. Both are up for Best Comedy alongside Veep, Fleabag, The Good Place, Russian Doll and Schitt’s Creek.

Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan will look to win her second straight Outstanding Actress in a Comedy trophy, though she’ll be up against Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won the prize six times for each season of Veep and will look to a complete a perfect sweep for her turn in the final season of the political satire. The other outstanding actress nominees are Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.

Barry star Bill Hader, meanwhile, will also look to nab his second Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Emmy, while he’ll be up against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Ted Danson for The Good Place, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method and Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek.

2019 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Kit Harrington – Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Billy Porter – Pose

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Laura Linney – Ozark

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Julia Garner – Ozark

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Sian Clifford – Fleabag

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sarah Goldberg – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Tony Hale – Veep

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler – Barry

Stephen Root – Barry

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

When They See Us

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

Outstanding Actress is a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Joey King – The Act

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Niecy Nash – When They See Us

Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us

Outstanding Actor is a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Who Is America?

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman