Emmys 2019: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Tony Hale – Veep
Henry Winkler – Barry
Stephen Root – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Sian Clifford – Fleabag
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sarah Goldberg – Barry
Directing for a Comedy Series
Fleabag, (Harry Bradbeer)
Barry, “The Audition,” (Alec Berg)
Barry, “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)
The Big Bang Theory, (Mark Cendrowski)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Dan Palladino)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)
David Mandel, Veep
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)