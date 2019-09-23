Emmys 2019: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Tony Hale – Veep

Henry Winkler – Barry

Stephen Root – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Sian Clifford – Fleabag

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sarah Goldberg – Barry

Directing for a Comedy Series

Fleabag, (Harry Bradbeer)

Barry, “The Audition,” (Alec Berg)

Barry, “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)

The Big Bang Theory, (Mark Cendrowski)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Dan Palladino)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)

David Mandel, Veep

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)