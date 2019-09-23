 Emmys 2019: The Complete Winners List – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’: 10 Things We Learned From Week 2 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Emmys 2019: The Complete Winners List

Our updating list for everyone who’s going home with the awards-show gold tonight

By

Senior Editor

David Fear's Most Recent Stories

View All
An Emmy statuette is seen on the red carpet before guests arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stone list of the winners for the 2019 Emmys' award-winners.

AFP/Getty Images

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Tony Hale – Veep
Henry Winkler – Barry
Stephen Root – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Sian Clifford – Fleabag
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sarah Goldberg – Barry

Directing for a Comedy Series
Fleabag, (Harry Bradbeer)
Barry, “The Audition,” (Alec Berg)
 Barry, “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)
The Big Bang Theory, (Mark Cendrowski)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Dan Palladino)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag 
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry 
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)
David Mandel, Veep
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.