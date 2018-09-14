Emmys 2018: Where and How to Watch This Year’s Ceremony

On Monday evening, Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. The telecast will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on NBC.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, airing live on both coasts. If you do not have a television but do have a cable login, it will also be streaming live on NBC’s website and app. Hulu, DirecTV Now, Philo TV and SlingTV will provide livestreams for their subscribers as well.

For those interested in pre-show coverage, E! will be doing their standard red carpet rundown ahead of the show. It will begin with Countdown to the Red Carpet at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST and then the Live From the Red Carpet special beginning right after at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST. NBC’s own red carpet pre-show will launch a half hour before the awards show.

This year’s slate of nominees are led by Atlanta and Game of Thrones, with each show notching 16 and 22 nominations respectively. This year also sees Netflix overtake HBO as the most nominated network or platform for the first time.