Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

O.T. Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan – This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton



Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)

Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)

M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show