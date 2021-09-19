Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy – Shameless
Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Jean Smart – Hacks
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney – Mom
Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
O.T. Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan – This is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)
Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)
M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show