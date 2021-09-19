 Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List - Rolling Stone
Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Who’s going home with the gold tonight? Our breakdown of the winners of the 73rd annual Primetime Emmys

Inivision/AP Images

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish 
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method 
William H. Macy – Shameless
Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
 Jean Smart – Hacks
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant 
Allison Janney – Mom 
Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
 Tobias Menzies – The Crown 
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
O.T. Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian 
Chris Sullivan – This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama 
Gillian Anderson – The Crown 
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown 
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown 
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy 
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method 
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy 
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live 
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie 
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown 
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit 
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie 
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown 
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision 
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit 
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown 
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)
Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)
M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series 
 Last Week Tonight  with John Oliver
Conan 
The Daily Show  with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show 

