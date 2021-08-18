Eminem Set to Play White Boy Rick in Starz’s ‘Black Mafia Family’

Eminem has returned to acting with a small role as White Boy Rick in upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family. 50 Cent, who is producing the series, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. “Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shit is out of here.”

The rapper added, “I directed BMF EPISODE 7 it is amazing. I used the same digital de aging special effects they used in the Irishman. To take @eminem back to his teenage years.”

Eminem will appear as White Boy Rick in one episode of the series, according to The Wrap. White Boy Rick, born Rick Wershe Jr., was an FBI informant in his early teens, selling drugs and guns as part of a Detroit gang. Although he was sentenced to life in prison, he has since been paroled.

Black Mafia Family, also known as BMF, will star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White, and Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah will be recurring guest stars. The series premieres September 26th on Starz.

Eminem starred in 8 Mile in 2002, but hasn’t done much acting since. Earlier this year, Eminem tapped Jack Harlow and Cordae for a remix of his track “Killer.” The original song appears on the Detroit rapper’s Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album.