Watch Eminem Disrupt Pete Davidson’s Final ‘SNL’ Music Video, a Lorne Michaels Tribute

In “Cut for Time” sketch, Slim Shady disapproves of departing cast member’s “Forgot About Lorne”

Pete Davidson’s Weekend Update sendoff wasn’t the departing Saturday Night Live star’s only farewell to the series: In a Cut for Time sketch, Davidson unleashed one last Eminem parody dedicated to showrunner Lorne Michaels, much to the chagrin of Slim Shady himself.

While Davidson thanked Michaels in his Weekend Update appearance, “Forgot About Lorne” — a riff on the Eminem-featuring “Forgot About Dre” — pays tribute to Michaels’ legacy as a comic genius with an impeccable eye for talent: In the video, Davidson name-checks many of the Not Ready for Primetime Players who went on to stardom thanks to Michaels’ tutelage, as well as his fellow exiting cast mates Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

However, the deep fakes abruptly come to an end when Eminem shows up in the studio to berate Davidson about his Slim Shady-themed parodies over his SNL tenure.

“Please, stop. It’s really bad,” Eminem tells Davidson.

“Honestly, we just do these because we love you so much Marshall,” Davidson tells the rapper. “They’re like a tribute, ya know?” 

Most recently, Davidson turned Eminem’s “Stan” into the Santa Claus obsession ode “Stu,” a video short that also featured Marshall Mathers in a cameo role.

In This Article: Eminem, Lorne Michaels, Pete Davidson

