 Elon Musk to Host Next 'SNL' Episode With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ron Johnson Spreads the Stupid While Sharing Dangerous Anti-Vaccine Ideas
Home TV TV News

Elon Musk to Host Next ‘SNL’ Episode With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

Show returns from spring break on May 8th with unlikely host and familiar musical guest

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elon Musk

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elon Musk is set to host and Miley Cyrus will serve as musical guest when Saturday Night Live returns from its spring break with a new episode on May 8th.

SNL confirmed on Twitter that the meme-loving Tesla mogul will be making his SNL hosting debut:

Season 46 of SNL has seen a wide range of guest hosts — from comedians (Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Bull Burr) to former cast members (Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph) to musicians (Adele, Nick Jonas) — but the selection of Musk is the late-night series’ most left-field (and controversial) pick this season. The usually Twitter-present Musk has not yet commented about his hosting duties.

For Cyrus, the May 8th episode marks her sixth stint as SNL musical guest — seventh if you include her performance on the SNL 40th anniversary special — and her first appearance since she covered Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” on an April 2020 SNL at Home episode early in the Covid-19 lockdown. The Plastic Hearts singer has also hosted SNL twice.

Cyrus most recently performed shows at both the Super Bowl and March Madness tournament.

In This Article: Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.