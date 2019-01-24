Watch Marie Kondo Struggle to Tidy ‘Ellen’ Writer’s Office

Ellen DeGeneres gave expert organizer Marie Kondo one of her most difficult challenges to date on Ellen Thursday: Cleaning up the incredibly cluttered office of one of her writers, Troy Thomas.

The Tidying Up host and her translator surprised Thomas in his office, prompting the writer to mutter a terrified, “Oh no… I know who you are.” After Kondo made a comment about all the stuff on his walls, Thomas added, “I feel like I’m on Cops.”

After awkwardly expressing gratitude for his office, Thomas eagerly went about showing Kondo all the things that brought him joy, such as a cat-shaped tissue box, an electronic whoopee cushion and a Kim Kardashian Christmas tree ornament inspired by her infamous champagne cover photo. “I bet that sparks a lot of joy for you,” Kondo’s translator joked.

Despite Thomas’ reticence, Kondo was able to help him clear out his drawers and get rid of a few things on his shelves — at least for a little while. In a quick interview with DeGeneres afterward, Thomas cracked that Kondo left behind the trash bag with all his stuff, so he was able to put it right back where it had been.