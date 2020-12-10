 Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pauses Show Until 2021 - Rolling Stone
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pauses Show Until 2021

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” daytime host says

Ellen DeGeneres attends the premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs and Ham" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)

Ellen DeGeneres

Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP

Ellen DeGeneres revealed Thursday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. While DeGeneres is “feeling fine” following the diagnosis, production on her daytime show has been suspended until January 2021, Variety reports.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres tweeted. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

As DeGeneres pre-tapes some of her shows, Thursday’s show will air as scheduled with guests Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live, Jane Lynch, and Future Islands.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned for its 18th season in September following a summer marred with allegations of workplace misconduct against the series. DeGeneres addressed the accusations first in an email to employees and then on the Season 18 premiere in September.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation,” DeGeneres said during her opening monologue. “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

