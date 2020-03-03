Elizabeth Warren Says She’d Tell Off Donald Trump in a Debate

Elizabeth Warren was the latest Democratic presidential candidate with a guest slot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sitting down with the daytime host for her Super Tuesday episode.

With Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the race to endorse candidate Joe Biden, Warren is now the third-place candidate behind Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Ellen asked Warren whether the results of Super Tuesday will determine if she’ll stay in the race. The senator from Massachusetts described the race as “the fight of my life,” and compared it to her own mother’s determination to save their home when she was a child in Oklahoma. After Warren’s father had a heart attack, her mother was forced to take a job outside the home for the first time in her life.

“She put on that dress, walked to the Sears and got a full-time minimum wage job answering the phones,” she recalled. “And it’s the first lesson I feel like my mother taught me, and that is, no matter how hard it looks, no matter how scared you are, you get out there and you fight for your family, you fight for the people you love. And that’s why I’m in this race.”

Warren also asserted that if she were to win the nomination, she’d tell Trump off on the debate stage if he ever paced behind her, as he did with Hillary Clinton back in 2016. Later, she responded to Judge Judy Sheindlin’s comments about her on an earlier Ellen episode, where she remarked that the country didn’t need “finger-wagging vitriol” and chose to endorse Mike Bloomberg instead.

“[Bloomberg] may not be accountable when he lives in his billionaire bubble with all of his ‘yes’ men,” Warren said, “but he gets on that debate stage with me, he’s a coward.”