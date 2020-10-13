Elizabeth Warren Talks Trump’s Covid-19 Failure, Supreme Court Nominee

Senator Elizabeth Warren called in to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday to give her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, and, as anticipated, she had a lot to say. When Kimmel asked Warren what she would rate the president’s response to Covid-19, on a scale of 1 to 10, Warren responded with ” negative 4161,” to a round of applause.

“It’s not just that he’s been incompetent, it’s [that] he’s actually made things worse,” the Democratic senator from Massachusetts said. “Look where we are today: He has gone out and shown, ‘Hey, you can be political and not wear a mask.’ Well, the virus doesn’t care about your politics. The virus still infects people. He’s undercut the credibility of our public health officials. He has directed us away from things that would have helped us keep each other safe. And so for that, he doesn’t even make it to 0.”

Warren and Kimmel also discussed the ongoing hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who is looking to fill the vacant seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Warren argued that the hearings shouldn’t even be held during the pandemic, as well as this close to the presidential election.

“This is the Republicans trying to steal a second Supreme Court seat,” she said. “And they are doing this for a very specific reason: The week after the election, the United States Supreme Court will be hearing a case that Donald Trump has been pushing forward, and that’s a case to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take away healthcare coverage from somewhere between 20 million and 23 million Americans — to put everybody with pre-existing conditions at risk, to knock young people off their parents’ insurance policies, and raise the cost of prescription drugs. … We know what this is about, and that’s why, right now, we need to stay focused on doing everything we can to stop this confirmation from going through.”