Elisabeth Moss Joins the Resistance in New ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Teaser

June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) makes her escape from the dystopian world of Gilead where women are subjugated in a new teaser for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Season Four of the series premieres on April 28th.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the series follows June, one of the handmaids in Gilead who are enslaved and used for the purpose of their fertility. In addition to Moss, the show stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

The new clip opens on June in a deserted city street dressed in casual clothing, rather than the handmaid’s red dress and white bonnet uniform. It appears she has made her escape, as a flashback scene shows her riding in the back of a truck with members of the resistance. In the background, Radio Free America, “the number one source for news of the Resistance” is broadcast. The station reveals that global sanctions are building against Gilead as the violence continues.

“She’ll start a war,” June’s former master, Commander Fred Waterford (Fiennes), says back in Gilead. Meanwhile, Aunt Lydia (Dowd), who oversees the handmaids, is on the hunt. “She’s out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation,” Lydia says, adding that June must be found and brought to her.

June, however, is ready for a battle. “We don’t hide,” she says. “We fight.” The clip ends on a hopeful note, with June arriving in Canada.