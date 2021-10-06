‘Midnight Mass’ Creators to Plumb Edgar Allan Poe’s Work in New Series ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

The work of Edgar Allan Poe will serve as the basis for a new Netflix show, The Fall of the House of Usher.

The eight-episode limited series was created by Mike Flanagan, and he’ll helm it with his partner Trevor Macy; the pair are responsible for a handful of Netflix’s recent horror hits, including the just-released Midnight Mass. The Fall of the House of Usher takes its title from a short story Poe published in 1839, although a press release notes the series will be “based on multiple works” by Poe (no others, however, were named).

Neither a release date nor cast for The Fall of the House of Usher were released. Flanagan is set to direct four episodes of the series, while Michael Fimognari will direct another four.

The Fall of the House of Usher will be Flanagan and Macy’s fifth show for Netflix, but it won’t be their first based on a horror classic. The duo’s Haunting series has found them adapting Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House, while The Haunting of Bly Manor was based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw. Their next series, The Midnight Club — which is expected to arrive in 2022 — is based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 young adult novel of the same name, but will also incorporate elements from other Pike novels.