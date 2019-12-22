See Eddie Murphy Bring Out Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan on ‘SNL’

For the final Saturday Night Live of the decade, and Eddie Murphy’s first time hosting in 35 years, he was joined onstage during his opening monologue by Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Tracy Morgan, three comedians whose career was greatly impacted by Murphy.

“This is the last episode of 2019, but if you’re black, this is the first episode since I left in 1984,” Murphy quipped.

Murphy then touched on his life as a stay-at-home dad and his recent career resurgence, which includes Dolemite Is My Name and the upcoming Coming to America sequel.

“I actually had a new baby, just about a year ago. That means I have 10 kids now; 11 if you count Kevin Hart,” Murphy said.

“My kids are pretty much my whole life now. But if you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad, and Bill Cosby would be in jail… even I would have taken that best.” He then said in a Cosby voice, “Who is America’s dad now?”

Then one-by-one, the comedians that Murphy inspired — Morgan, Rock and Chappelle — came out onstage. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world! My kids love Lizzo,” Rock told Murphy. “When I got hired [at SNL], Lorne told me, ‘You’re gonna be the next Eddie Murphy.’ And then a year later, he said ‘No you’re not.'”

Chappelle told Murphy, “I followed your blueprint for my entire career: I became the biggest star in television, and then I quit.”

Murphy, Rock and Chappelle each also inked lucrative deals with Netflix to bring comedy specials to the streaming service. “Right now you’re looking at half of Netflix’s budget onstage,” Chappelle joked.

Morgan added, “Not me. I made all my millions on the road.”

“You mean touring?” Murphy asked.

“No, I got hit by a truck,” Morgan said.