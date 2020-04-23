Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Lead ‘Feeding America Comedy Festival’ Livestream

Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are among the all-star comedian lineup slated for Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival livestream, which will raise funds for the hunger relief organization’s network of food banks.

The three-hour broadcast will livestream on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as on the Local Now streaming service app on May 9th from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Kevin Hart, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall and Sheryl Underwood are set to join Allen in performing comedy sets.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th,” Allen said in statement. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to Feeding America during the livestream and broadcast.