‘The First Time’ With Actor Dylan Minnette

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette appeared on Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time” interview series to reminisce about the show and his career as an actor. The controversial teen drama’s final season was released on Netflix last week, and Minnette hopes that its themes around mental health have a lasting impact for audiences.

“It took a second for it to become an actual worldwide conversation,” he said. “I understand why, from the get-go, every story point and every move that the show made that it did…Really, the whole thing feels like I was a part of something that has a stamp in culture and this time.”

Minnette also discussed his first time meeting a personal idol – Justin Timberlake on the Justified tour – and the first time he appeared onscreen as a child actor, for the Nickelodeon show Drake and Josh.

“For me, it was very exciting, because I loved Drake and Josh when I was little,” Minnete said. “And so that being my first job already was super fun, but then seeing me on Drake and Josh when I was eight was pretty mind-blowing. ‘I’m on the show I like!'” He also appeared as a child in the music video for country artist John Michael Montgomery’s “Letters From Home,” which to this day Minnette is still not sure how he ended up doing.

13 Reasons Why is available to stream on Netflix now.