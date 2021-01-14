 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer - Rolling Stone
‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Actor checked himself into a hospital this week after feeling unwell

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 16: Dustin Diamond visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his rep has confirmed.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the popular teen series, has been hospitalized with stage 4 cancer. A rep for the actor confirmed the diagnosis to Rolling Stone, adding that Diamond checked himself into a hospital this week after feeling unwell. The type of cancer the actor is facing has not been disclosed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Diamond is undergoing treatment at a Florida hospital. “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home,” his rep told EW, adding that the actor will release a statement once they know more. “By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.” The rep said the actor had also been recently suffering from shingles, “so he’s been in a lot of pain.”

Diamond, who starred in the series Saved by the Bell from 1989 through 1993, reprised his role as Screech in the franchise’s two spinoffs: Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He is not a part of the Peacock’s recent revival of the series, which features some of his former cast mates.

