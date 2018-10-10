Rolling Stone
Watch Dua Lipa Jump Into Jimmy Kimmel’s Bed With Taser, Perform ‘Electricity’

Singer pranks sleeping late-night host with rendition of Silk City collaboration

Dua Lipa surprised Jimmy Kimmel with a late-night, in-bed performance of “Electricity,” her collaborative single with Silk City, on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian’s wife, Molly McNearney, orchestrated the celebrity prank, which follows similar surprise visits from Rihanna, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus.

The clip opens with Lipa arriving at the Kimmel household at 12:24 a.m. “Wish me luck,” she says before exiting a van, entering the front door and quietly tip-toeing up the stairs to the host’s bedroom. A crew of dancers join her as she leaps onto his bed and starts belting the house-pop single, startling a confused Kimmel out of a deep sleep. 

“So what’d you think?” Lipa asks after the song, reclining in bed. A dazed Kimmel, still wearing his mouth guard, replies, “I’m pleasantly surprised. Good night. You’re welcome to stay if you want. What happened to my wife?”

After stumbling downstairs, the host offers to make the crew pancakes. Back at the Kimmel Live set, he adds, “For a minute, when I saw what she was wearing with that white shirt and the orange shorts, I thought I was having a dream about Hooter’s.”

