Drake to Executive Produce New HBO Series ‘Euphoria’

Drake will return to television – as a producer – with a new HBO series titled Euphoria.

Both the rapper, who got his start in show business on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, and his manager Future the Prince will serve as executive producer on Euphoria, an adaptation of the Isreali series of the same name.

Like Degrassi, Euphoria will “follow a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship,” Variety reports. Zendaya stars in the series as Rue, with Mauda Apatow, Eric Dane, Brian “Astro” Bradley and Angus Cloud also in the cast. Sam Levinson will write the entire first season, which HBO picked up in March before announcing the addition of Drake’s services Monday. The rapper also revealed his involvement on Twitter.

Drake’s dominance of the Billboard 200 continued for a fourth consecutive week Sunday as the rapper’s Scorpion finished Number One yet again, making it the first release of 2018 to spend four straight weeks atop the albums chart, Billboard reports.