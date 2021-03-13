 Dr. Fauci Chooses Between Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Dr. Fauci Chooses Between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines on ‘Colbert’

“I would pick the one that was the most readily available to me”

On the one-year anniversary of the last pre-Covid lockdown Late Show, Dr. Anthony Fauci visited with Stephen Colbert Friday to discuss America’s path back to “normal.” During the interview, the host asked Fauci to pick his favorite between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“I would pick the one that was the most readily available to me,” Fauci said.

“All three of them are highly efficacious. They have different characteristics: Cold storage, one dose versus two doses, but if I walked into a clinic and I wanted to get vaccinated and someone said, ‘You can have this vaccine now, or wait a few weeks for the next one,’ the important thing is to get vaccinated as quickly as you can in order to protect yourself, your family, and the community.”

The immunologist added, “So I don’t have any favorite. I happened to take Moderna, because at the clinic at the NIH [National Institutes of Health] where I am, that was the one they shipped to us, but if they shipped another, I would have readily taken that.”

Colbert then joked, mocking the conspiracy theorists, “Do you know which one most effectively delivers Bill Gates’ brain-controlling microchip?”

Fauci responded with a smile, “Well, there are a couple. One microchip from me, one microchip from Bill.”

While Fauci is unsure whether America will ever completely eradicate Covid-19, he “guaranteed” and he was “absolutely certain” that things will go back to normal eventually in America, thanks in part to the Biden administration’s science-based approach to the coronavirus.

“In every aspect of the endeavor is that before — earlier, during the previous administration — a lot of discretion, a lot of decision-making, a lot of authority was left to the states themselves,” Fauci said.

“What we have more now is a cooperation, collaboration and what I would call a synergy between the federal government and the states to get things done… I have always felt throughout the previous year that there should have been interaction in the sense of synergizing instead of saying, ‘Here’s what you do, and go do it. If you succeed fine, if you fail that’s your problem,’ which is not the best way to do it.”

Colbert also asked Fauci some practical questions, like whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus and should they wear masks, and if they can go to the club. “No, you shouldn’t hit the clubs until we get the level of virus down so low that there’s no threat to hit the clubs,” Fauci said.

In This Article: Anthony Fauci, covid-19, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, vaccines

Rolling Stone
