‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Trailer: DC Comics’ Weirdest Series Returns

The weirdest series in the DC Comics stable of TV shows returns later this month with the season season of Doom Patrol, which will jump to HBO Max for Season 2.

The preview reintroduces the offbeat superhero team — Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — and picks up after their Season 1 battle left the Doom Patrol pint-sized.

“Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder a.k.a. the Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage,” HBO Max said of Season 2. “And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

Although Doom Patrol originally aired on the DC Universe streaming service, HBO Max will carry the series’ second season, which premieres with three episodes on June 25th; following that, new episodes will pop up weekly for the remainder of Season 2.