Late Night Weighs in on Trump’s Possible Refusal to Step Down as President

President Donald Trump made it clear during a press conference this week that he was reluctant to step down from his position should he lose the 2020 presidential election on November 3rd. The president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, saying, “We’ll see what happens.”

“So much for that Nobel Peace Prize,” Jimmy Kimmel quipped during his late-night monologue on Thursday.

He went on: “We make a lot of jokes about this guy, but what he just said is terrifying. If he doesn’t win, he wants to burn this country down.” Although he acknowledged that several Republican senators like Mitch McConnell had refuted the president’s statements, Kimmel thought the act of having to confirm a peaceful transfer of power on Twitter was ridiculous: “You can’t just squat in the White House!”

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah expressed shock over an American president refusing to step down from his position. “Let’s be honest: this is something you hear about in a random country where America steps in to enforce democracy,” Noah said. “I feel like now it’s only fair that those countries should send peacekeepers to the U.S. ‘Well, well, well. Refusing to give up power, rampant disease and high unemployment. Who’s the shithole now, huh?’”

“When Time Life releases a box set of Trump’s craziest moments, this will be on it,” Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show. “If Trump loses the election, getting him out of the White House will be like trying to get a bird out of your living room…I’m getting the feeling this year’s gonna end with Trump locking himself in the Oval Office while yelling into the phone, ‘Space force attack!'”

Seth Meyers observed: “We’re as close as we’ve ever been to losing our democracy and watching our government transform into an autocratic regime. It’s happening right in front of our eyes, right now. You don’t need to wait for Trump to roll down Pennsylvania Avenue on a tank in green fatigues with a long chin beard — especially since if he did try to grow one, he’d just look like a very sick chihuahua.”

Along with Kimmel, Meyers also cited a chilling report in the Atlantic that outlined the Trump administration’s plans to steal the election by claiming that mail-in ballots are fraudulent, storming the electoral college with Trump loyalists and using the Supreme Court to overturn election results.

“‘See what happens?’ For someone who wants to be a dictator, you sure sound like a spectator,” Meyers replied to Trump’s statement about waiting to see how things shake out. “You’re coming off like Ryan Seacrest on American Idol: ‘We’ll see what happens after the break.’”