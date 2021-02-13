 Donald Glover, Phoebe Bridge-Waller Set for 'Mr and Mrs Smith' Series - Rolling Stone
Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star in Amazon’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Series

Solo co-stars reunite for streaming reboot of 2005 action comedy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover pose during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are set to co-star in an upcoming Amazon series based on the 2005 action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Atlanta’s Francesca Sloane will serve as showrunner on the series, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. Glover and Waller-Bridge (in a voice role) previously appeared in 2018’s Star Wars spinoff Solo together, with the two sharing a cockpit as Lando Calrissian and his droid L3-37.

At the 2019 BAFTA Awards, Glover paid tribute to the Fleabag star, praising the acclaimed British series and talking about how they met:

The 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a bored suburban married couple that didn’t know they were both assassins-for-hire.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Salke also shared an Instagram announcement for the series, featuring Glover and Waller-Bridge:

New Regency and Waller-Bridge’s Wells Street Films will produce the series. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer said in a statement, “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film.”

