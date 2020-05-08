Donald Glover, ‘Community’ Cast to Reunite for COVID-19 Relief Event

Castmates from NBC’s Community — Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong — are reuniting for a virtual table read and fan Q&A to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, Variety reports. The event, which will include show creator Dan Harmon, takes place on May 18th at 5 p.m. ET via Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page.

The cast will be reading “Cooperative Polygraphy,” the fourth episode from Community‘s fifth season, which aired in 2014. Fans can submit questions in advance, on social media using the #AskCommunity hashtag and tag @CommunityTV. During the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. The organizations partner with restaurants and staff for their COVID-19 relief efforts, which include providing and delivering meals to families and individuals in need, and healthcare and frontline workers.

The upcoming event marks Glover’s first Community participation since he left the show after Season Five. Following NBC’s cancellation of the series, Community continued on for its sixth and final season via Yahoo! Screen in 2015. In March, Glover surprise released his Childish Gambino album, 3.15.20.