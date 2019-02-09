Watch ‘Documentary Now!’ Spoof ‘Wild Wild Country’ With ‘Batsh-t Valley’

Ahead of its Season 3 premiere on February 20th, Documentary Now! has offered up its full-episode spoof of Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, dubbed Batshit Valley.

Owen Wilson, as cult leader Father Ra-Shawbard, and Michael Keaton, as FBI agent Bill Doss, star in the two-part episode that mimics the look and content of the 2018 docuseries about a rural Oregon community’s showdown with the Rajneeshpuram.

“In 1980, enigmatic cult leader Father Ra-Shawbard and his followers descended on the small town of Chinook, Oregon, sparking a feud with the local residents that catapulted to national attention,” Documentary Now! said of the episode’s synopsis. Seth Meyers penned the episode, the first in the series that doesn’t feature Bill Hader or Fred Armisen.

Documentary Now!, a send-up of acclaimed non-fiction films, returns to IFC on February 20th. Season 3 – or Season 52, according to an in-series gag – will also feature an episode titled “Waiting for the Artist,” a play on the 2012 Marina Abramovic doc, The Artist Is Present, with Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett portraying as Izabella Barta and Armisen as her estranged lover Dimo.

Another episode – Original Cast Album: Co-Op, starring Taran Killam, John Mulaney and James Urbaniak – will take aim at D.A. Pennebaker’s Original Cast Album: Company, a 1970 documentary about the making of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical of the same name.