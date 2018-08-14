Rolling Stone
‘Documentary Now!’ Sets Episode Inspired by Sondheim ‘Company’ Doc

Taran Killam, John Mulaney and James Urbaniak to star in D.A. Pennebaker parody ‘Original Cast Album: Co-Op’

Bill Hader, Fred Armisen at arrivals for IFCs BROCKMIRE and DOCUMENTARY NOW! For Your Consideration Red Carpet Event, Television Academy''s Saban Media Center, North Hollywood, CA May 31, 2017. Photo By: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection

'Documentary Now!' will take aim at 'Original Cast Album: Company,' a 1970 documentary about the making of Stephen Sondheim's musical.

The third season of Documentary Now!, Fred Armisen and Bill Hader’s IFC series that parodies acclaimed non-fiction films, will take aim at D.A. Pennebaker’s Original Cast Album: Company, a 1970 documentary about the making of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical of the same name.

Original Cast Album: Co-Op stars Taran Killam, John Mulaney and James Urbaniak as the three producers overseeing the fictitious cast recording, with Hamilton‘s Renee Elise Goldsberry, Richard Kind and Alex Brightman among the Co-Op stars, Deadline reports. The episode also boasts original music by Found‘s Eli Bodin, who tweeted, “I can’t say much yet, but working on this season of @DocumentaryNow is maybe the most fun I’ve ever had on a project.”

Documentary Now!‘s “Season 52,” as they’re calling it, premieres on February 20th, 2019. The series previously announced a Cate Blanchett-starring episode inspired by the 2010 documentary Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.

This isn’t the first time Documentary Now! has tackled a music-leaning doc: The series’ first season featured a two-part episode Gentle & Soft: The Story of the Blue Jean Committee, a parody of History of the Eagles that resulted in a one-off EP by the Blue Jean Committee. In 2016, the series did a send-up of Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense called Final Transmission, about a new wave band called Test Pattern.

