‘Documentary Now!’: Watch Pro Bowlers Get Backhanded Pep Talk in New Finale Clip

A marketing executive tries to instill some self-worth in a group of schlubby professional bowlers in a new clip from the upcoming season finale of Documentary Now!, airing March 27th on IFC.

“Any Given Saturday Afternoon” is based on the 2006 professional bowling documentary, League of Ordinary Gentlemen. The episode stars Veep’s Kevin Dunn as Rob Seger, a new maverick marketer who’s tasked with boosting the profile of the sport and its three top stars, May Dempsey (Michael C. Hall), Rick Kenmore (Tim Robinson) and Larry Hawburger (Bobby Moynihan).

The new clip finds Rob delivering a pep talk to the assembled bowlers, ensuring them that they’re not dorks and losers — even if their friends, wives, kids and parents tell them so — but professional athletes. Rob also lays out his plan to produce a particularly compelling narrative around Larry, whom he hilariously singles out as “The Comeback Kid,” cracking, “We all know Larry, down and out the last few years. We know how he squandered his last check that he ever won, we know that he pays alimony to a woman he never met, we know that basically he’s pissed away every opportunity that’s come his way! But if Larry Hawburger wins this, it’s gonna be the greatest underdog story in the modern sports era!”