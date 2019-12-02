 Jodie Whitaker Returns as 13th Doctor in New 'Doctor Who' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next The Impeachment Inquiry Will Never Be 'Fair' Enough for President Trump Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Doctor Who Takes on a Fresh Intergalactic Crisis in New Trailer

Season 12 to launch New Year’s Day with Jodie Whitaker returning as the 13th Doctor

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Doctor Who takes on some familiar foes in the new trailer for Season 12 of the long-running British sci-fi series, which will premiere with a two-part special, “Spyfall,” January 1st, 2020 on BBC America and BBC One.

The new season finds Jodie Whitaker reprising her role as the 13th Doctor, and the clip opens with her setting the stakes incredibly high as she says in a voiceover, “Crisis, big crisis, serious crisis, big, serious crisis…” But then the clip cuts to reveal the Doctor’s ostensibly sending a voice memo, which she promptly ends with a cheery, “Kisses,” before turning to her associates and saying, “It’s quite French that, isn’t it?”

The rest of the minute-long clip teases plenty of intergalactic and -dimensional drama as the Time Lord and her team face off against the Judoon and a revamped version of the Cybermen.

Along with Whitaker, Doctor Who Season 12 will star Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, along with special guests, Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.