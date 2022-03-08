 Rosario Dawson Navigates Post-Apocalyptic Manhattan in 'DMZ' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Rosario Dawson Navigates Post-Apocalyptic Manhattan in ‘DMZ’ Trailer

Four-part limited series based on the eponymous graphic novel premieres on HBO Max March 17

Manhattan transforms into harrowing place in DMZ, a four-part limited series coming to HBO Max March 17. The series, based on the DC graphic novel of the same name, stars Rosario Dawson as a woman who has to navigate a demilitarized zone in a quest to find her lost son.

The trailer for the show reveals a destroyed, overgrown New York City, where cheetahs roam among the crumbling buildings. Along the way, Dawson’s Alma Ortega encounters gangs who may stand in her way.

DMZ also stars Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter and Venus Ariel. Guest appearances include Rutina Wesley, Nora Dunn, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, and Mamie Gummer. The series was produced by Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay, and Paul Garnes, with DuVernay directing the first episode.

Created by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, the DMZ graphic novel was released in 2005. It recounted an alternate New York City divided by the Second American Civil War, which was sparked by conflict over the U.S.’s post-9/11 stance of military interventionism. The graphic novel focused on photo journalist Matty Roth, while the series instead places Dawson’s medic character at the center.

