 Watch Richard E. Grant's Monologue From 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Gary Allan Recalls Pivotal 'Smoke Rings in the Dark,' Says He's Cutting New 'Throwback' Music Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Richard E. Grant’s Opening Monologue From ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’

New limited series starring Jason Segel, Sally Field, André 3000 premieres March 1st on AMC

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

The mysterious new sci-fi series Dispatches From Elsewhere premiered its first trailer last month, depicting Jason Segel in a dystopian society not dissimilar to our own. Along with three other people, he is chosen as an “agent of nonchalance” tasked with unlocking a hidden world underneath the surface of reality.

If you don’t understand what any of that means, don’t worry: neither do we. But luckily AMC, which will be premiering the 10-part series on March 1st and March 2nd, has uploaded the first few minutes of the pilot episode to YouTube, giving a bit more insight into the tone and themes of the show.

Richard E. Grant, who plays the head of a secretive organization called the Jejune Institute, narrates the first few minutes, introducing us to Segel’s protagonist Peter and running through his daily, monotonous routine. Peter appears to work as an engineer for a Spotify-like music streaming service, and spends his days walking to work, sitting at a computer, walking home, picking up a packaged sushi dinner from the bodega and watching TV.

“This is tragedy in its most quietly devastating costume: a life without risk, a life without real pain, a life without real joys,” Grant tells the audience. “This is existing, not living. At least, that is my philosophy, and at the end of the day, that’s what I’ve got.” Grant also confesses that he lied once — “and only once” — during his opening narration about Peter, but doesn’t reveal what the lie was.

In addition to Segel and Grant, Dispatches From Elsewhere also stars Sally Field, André Benjamin (a.k.a. André 3000) and Eve Lindley. The series is created and executive produced by Segel, with Mark Friedman as showrunner.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.