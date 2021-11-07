Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Visit to ‘Dionne Warwick Talk Show’

On Saturday Night Live‘s recurring ‘Dionne Warwick Talk Show’ sketch, Ego Nwodim plays the iconic singer who is constantly confused — and occasionally spooked — by contemporary musicians like Miley Cyrus (played by Chloe Fineman) to Post Malone (Pete Davidson) to Jason Mraz (Kieran Culkin) to Ed Sheeran (who played himself).

But at long last, Warwick found an icon worth interviewing: “Me.”

Then, the real Dionne Warwick walked onstage in a surprise appearance and sat beside her SNL doppelgänger, Nwodim, who asked her, “Dionne, why are you perfect?” To which the real Warwick answered, “My darling I’m not perfect, I’m just very, very good.” Warwick also chuckled when Nwodim asked her, “Today I heard a song by an artist called YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Why aren’t people just called Burt Bacharach anymore?”

“I don’t know but that’s a very good question,” Warwick said.

Then, the two Warwicks stood arm-in-glittering-arm singing their 1965 rendition of the Burt Bacharach/Hal David pop classic “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” The sketch starts at the 35-minute mark in the clip below:

Watch Warwick perform “What The World Needs Now Is Love” 55 years ago: