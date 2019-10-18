 Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson Awaits Death in ‘Dickinson’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Black Madonna Slams Amazon Involvement in Intersect Festival Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson Awaits Death in New ‘Dickinson’ Trailer

Teaser also hints at budding romance between Dickinson and Sue Gilbert

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson makes a promise to have one killer legacy in the latest trailer for Dickinson, premiering November 1st on Apple TV+ — the same day the new streaming platform launches.

The new “Immortality” trailer features more dream imagery than previous teasers for the show, and peppers in more hints at the budding romance between Dickinson and Sue Gilbert, portrayed by Ella Hunt. We also get a glimpse of Wiz Khalifa’s role as Death — yes, Death — who tells Emily that she will be “the only Dickinson they talk about in 200 years.”

In a previous trailer for the show, Hailee Steinfeld premiered her new song “Afterlife,” with lyrics inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poetry.

“There’s a line in the song that says ‘immortality is bliss’ and its reminiscent of a lot of Emily’s poems,” Steinfeld said. “She lived during a time where women were forbidden from voicing their opinions and restricted in many ways, including how they dressed. I wanted the single art to reflect this idea too so the corset has an exaggerated cinch to represent how Emily in particular felt constricted and stifled.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.