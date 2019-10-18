Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson Awaits Death in New ‘Dickinson’ Trailer

Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson makes a promise to have one killer legacy in the latest trailer for Dickinson, premiering November 1st on Apple TV+ — the same day the new streaming platform launches.

The new “Immortality” trailer features more dream imagery than previous teasers for the show, and peppers in more hints at the budding romance between Dickinson and Sue Gilbert, portrayed by Ella Hunt. We also get a glimpse of Wiz Khalifa’s role as Death — yes, Death — who tells Emily that she will be “the only Dickinson they talk about in 200 years.”

In a previous trailer for the show, Hailee Steinfeld premiered her new song “Afterlife,” with lyrics inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poetry.

“There’s a line in the song that says ‘immortality is bliss’ and its reminiscent of a lot of Emily’s poems,” Steinfeld said. “She lived during a time where women were forbidden from voicing their opinions and restricted in many ways, including how they dressed. I wanted the single art to reflect this idea too so the corset has an exaggerated cinch to represent how Emily in particular felt constricted and stifled.”