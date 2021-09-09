Dexter Fights Off Serial Killing Urges in Latest ‘New Blood’ Revival Trailer

One of television’s greatest serial killers goes on the hunt for a murderer in the latest trailer for Dexter: New Blood, a revival that picks up 10 years after the events of the original Showtime series ended.

Michael C. Hall reprises the role of Dexter Morgan — or in this case, Jim Lindsay, as he’s calling himself — in the 10-episode revival, which transplants the character from Miami to sleepy Iron Lake, New York. However, his normal life is disturbed and Dexter’s serial killer urges resurface during an investigation into a series of mysterious disappearances and murders in the area.

In addition to Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips, the revival will also somehow welcome the return of Jennifer Carpenter, Dexter’s sister who died in the original series; Showtime says the character will appear “in a new iteration,” likely in flashbacks like the one shown in the trailer. John Lithgow’s Dexter villain and also-dead character “the Trinity Killer” will also reportedly appear in New Blood.

Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7th on Showtime. The revival’s new cast includes Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Katy Sullivan and Jack Alcott, who plays Dester’s estranged teenage son Harrison.