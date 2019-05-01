Desus and Mero Review ‘Game of Thrones,’ Talk Cory Booker’s Dirty Basketball on ‘Fallon’

Desus and Mero stopped by The Tonight Show Tuesday to talk about getting into Game of Thrones during the final season, the unique animals of the Bronx and playing 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker in basketball.

Fallon opened by asking Desus about his first foray into Game of Thrones, which he’d completely ignored up until Sunday night’s massive “Battle of Winterfell” episode. Fallon shared a few tweets Desus sent out during the episode — including one asking how one turned the show off “night mode” — and asked if he’d continue to watch: “It’s fascinating, that little baby faced girl killed somebody and I was like, ‘Wow, this is incredible! I have to find out who that guy was,'” Desus quipped.

Elsewhere Fallon asked the pair if they’d seen the animals the show’s other guest, Robert Irwin, had brought, prompting Desus to reply, “We saw, but there’s no Bronx animals — like a pitbull in a Yankees hat or something.” The Kid Mero added, “A pigeon with one leg and a newport.”

The duo also spoke about playing Booker in basketball in a recent episode of their Showtime show, with Desus proclaiming the New Jersey senator had no business being president after committing a dirty foul against him on the rim. “He’s the Kevin Garnett of politics,” Mero cracked.

Desus and Mero also joined Fallon and Charlize Theron for a chaotic round of The Tonight Show game, “Catchphrase. Desus and Mero showed off their deep rapport with a fast start highlighted by Mero using “She has a very long back” as a clue for “Taylor Swift” and Desus guessing it correctly immediately. A very stressed-out Theron and Fallon managed to claw their way back into the game, but Desus and Mero won the final points when Desus offered the clue, “It’s a boring show that’s too dark” and Mero immediately shouted, “Game of Thrones!”