Samuel L. Jackson Set for ‘Death to 2020’ Comedy Event From ‘Black Mirror’ Creators

Netflix has released a mysterious teaser for Death to 2020, a “comedy event” from the creators of the popular British dystopian sci-fi anthology Black Mirror.

Although the trailer gives little info on the plot of Death to 2020 — other than it’s centered around how terrible this year was — the documentary-style special boasts an all-star comedic cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and more.

“2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add,” the logline for the special reads. “Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Netflix has yet to share a release date for the special, saying only that it is “coming soon…too soon?”