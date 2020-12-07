 'Black Mirror' Creators Prep 'Death to 2020' With Samuel L. Jackson - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Horror Filmmaker John Carpenter's Eerie New Song 'The Dead Walk'
Home TV TV News

Samuel L. Jackson Set for ‘Death to 2020’ Comedy Event From ‘Black Mirror’ Creators

Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani will also star in documentary-style special

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has released a mysterious teaser for Death to 2020, a “comedy event” from the creators of the popular British dystopian sci-fi anthology Black Mirror.

Although the trailer gives little info on the plot of Death to 2020 — other than it’s centered around how terrible this year was — the documentary-style special boasts an all-star comedic cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and more.

“2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add,” the logline for the special reads. “Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Netflix has yet to share a release date for the special, saying only that it is “coming soon…too soon?”

Death to 2020 is created and executive produced by Black Mirror producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and produced by Alison Marlow.

In This Article: Black Mirror, Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.