 'Dear White People' Goes Musical for Season 4: Watch the Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next New Bob Ross Doc Trailer Hints at Darkness Behind Those 'Happy Little Trees'
Home TV TV News

‘Dear White People’ Goes Musical for Season 4: Watch the Trailer

Winchester students return to campus on September 22nd

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dear White People takes the musical route for its fourth season, as revealed in the new trailer that Netflix released on Tuesday. The show returns Wednesday, September 22nd to the streaming platform.

Vol. 4 sees the students returning to the Winchester campus in a post-pandemic world, where the future of their lives remains uncertain. Unlike previous seasons, Dear White People Vol. 4 frames its story as a musical, all while the characters prepare for an in-universe musical to take place at the end of the semester. It initially seems like all fun and games, with students breaking into dance in the hallways and performing Nineties classics like “This Is How We Do It” and “Virtual Insanity.” But when an activist group on campus decides to protest the “minstrelsy” of the event, the show’s intentions are called into question.

Dear White People Vol. 4 stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Show creator Justin Simien (who also directed the 2014 movie it’s based on) serves as showrunner on Vol. 4 along with executive producer Jaclyn Moore.

In This Article: Netflix, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.