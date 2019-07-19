Winchester U’s Social Scene Heats Up in ‘Dear White People Vol. 3’ Trailer

Winchester University’s finest, Sam, Troy, Lionel, Coco and the rest of the gang, return for an all-new volume of racial, political and social satire in the new trailer for the third season of Dear White People. The show, which is based on the 2014 film of the same name, will return to Netflix Friday, August 2nd.

The trailer hints at some very meta commentary this season, including a parody of Netflix’s own Queer Eye (titled US of Gay) that features a stand-in for Tan France digging out the white KKK hoods and robes from a racist’s closet. (Needless to say, the show is quickly labeled as “problematic.”) Other highlights include a drag competition that combines the Supreme Court with Marie Antoinette, a character obsessed with trigger warnings, a declined credit card, a harrowing run-in with The Narrator (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and a guest star appearance by Yvette Nicole Brown.